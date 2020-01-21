New members welcome at Monkstown Scout Group

The leaders at 1st Monkstown Scouts are calling on any potential new members to come and experience what Scouting has to offer.

1st Monkstown Scout Group have been meeting and operating from the Church of the Good Shepherd for more than 50 years.

The group has four sections. Beavers from six to eight, Cub Scouts eight to 11, Scouts 11 to 14 and a half and an Explorer section which caters up to 18.

A spokesperson for the Cashel Drive-based group said: “We are in the process of setting up a Network section, the next section following Explorers.

“Scouting is coeducational, catering for boys and girls. All of our sections are mixed in this way. We follow the structured Scouting programme which involves a lot of outdoor work, weather permitting.

“Camping and outdoor activities form an important part of our programme. All sections of the group meet on a Thursday evening. Beavers from 6pm until 7pm, Cub Scouts from 6.30pm until 7.45pm and Scouts and Explorers from 8pm until 9,30pm.

“We are always looking for new recruits to expand our group. There are spaces in all sections at the moment. If you are an adult and would be willing to help as an occasional helper or a section leader, why not call in and see what we offer?

“The Scout Association adult training scheme is a widely recognised qualification. The bottom line is, child or adult, you will be in danger of enjoying yourself, learning many new skills as well as making many new friends.

“For more information you can meet us at the Church of the Good Shepherd each Thursday from 6pm, or contact us on 1stmonkstownscoutgroup@gmail.com”