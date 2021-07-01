New Mossley NIHE ‘damp’ issues raised at Stormont

Last month the Newtownabbey Times reported the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said a number of flats in New Mossley are to be included in a scheme to address water ingress after tenants reported damp at their homes.

For more on this story, read here

A motion proposed on June 28 by MLAs, Alex Easton, Paula Bradley, Pam Cameron and Joanne Bunting expressed concern about mould in Housing Executive properties which “poses a substantive risk to the health and wellbeing of tenants and is a contributor to fuel poverty”.

Pam Cameron MLA. Pic by PressEye.

The motion called on the Communities Minister to take firm action “to resolve the issue of damp and mould within the current Housing Executive stock as a matter of urgency.”

During the debate, South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron highlighted the issues effecting her constituents in New Mossley.

Mrs Cameron said: “Recently, the problems facing Housing Executive tenants in the New Mossley estate in my constituency were highlighted in the local media. Those residents are at their wits’ end awaiting repair work to their homes after multiple inspections and promises of a scheme to address extensive damage caused by damp over several years.

“I urge the Housing Executive to ensure that the long-overdue maintenance work takes place at the earliest opportunity. There should be no more delays.

“We need a clear pathway and a targeted programme of intervention from the Minister to address the damp crisis in our social housing stock.”

The motion was unanimously agreed.

--

A message from the Editor: