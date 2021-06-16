New Mossley water ingress assessment following reports of ‘damp’ homes

Samantha McCartney contacted the Newtownabbey Times this week to highlight concerns about the condition of her property in the Ballycraigy Park area of the estate.

She claimed: “The problem has been ongoing for years. I have reported it to the Housing Executive and they have been out, but the problem is still ongoing. The paper peels off the walls and I have had to get new sofas and new flooring because of the damp.

“The ceiling in my hallway looks like it is about to collapse in and there is damp in a number of rooms including my living room and my boy’s room.

Inside Samantha's Ballycraigy Park property.

“It is embarrassing and I can’t have anyone round to visit. I know a number of other residents in the estate are experiencing similar issues.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “The tenant of this property has contacted the local office reporting damp in their home, and staff have visited the property several times. A site visit observed an unvented tumble dryer in the home and issues with condensation.

“A survey of the property was carried out in November 2020 and, as a result, recommended works were carried out in January 2021. One of these related to external drainage issues, and work was also carried out to the flashing and roof tiles.

“These flats in New Mossley will be included in a scheme to address water ingress, with a commencement date still to be confirmed. We will also carry out borescope testing to examine the cavity wall insulation and assess its condition. We will continue to work with our tenant and investigate their concerns to address any underlying issues that may exist.”

Issues in the flat have been reported to the Housing Executive.

DUP Councillor Stephen Ross has been liaising with the resident and others in the area over what he says is an ongoing issue.

Cllr Ross, the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: “Over the last number of years Cllr Mark Cooper and I have been working for residents in Threemilewater DEA around their complaints of damp in their Housing Executive homes.

“All have had housing maintenance visits over the years to be told that it was condensation caused by drying clothes or lack of ventilation due to not opening windows. We have continued to tell them that it was caused by the lack of cavity wall and roof insulation.

“Recently, after many meetings, the Housing Executive has employed an independent surveyor who has agreed with our views that urgent work needs to be carried out to deal with the damp problems. In our work with Paula Bradley MLA we have visited many properties in north Belfast with the same problems.

“During all of our visits the main concern after health, both physical and mental, is the embarrassment which stops residents from inviting people into their home.

“We are calling on the Housing Executive to bring their housing stock up to a standard that is acceptable in 2021 levels now and not over the decades they stated at the full council meeting of October 26, 2020.”

----

Click here to read Witnesses sought after driver attacked by male on M2

--

A message from the Editor: