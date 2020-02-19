Newtownabbey artist Scott Mac releases his brand-new single ‘Honey’

Scott Mac is releasing his brand new single ‘Honey’ available on all streaming platforms tomorrow (Thursday, February 20).

The song is very energetic and pulls influences from pop, dance, electronic and indie genres, all major factors in Scott Mac’s writing process.

This new sound is completely different to anything Scott has written before and is a progression to a brand-new sound that he loves to write and perform. Stream, download and listen to the song anywhere from this Thursday.

The new music that Scott Mac is writing and releasing shows a departure from the acoustic orientated sound he has previously worked with under the name Scott Macaulay.

Scott Mac’s new single ‘Honey’ is synth heavy, well produced and has a bigger sound than before, with plans for exciting live performances in mind over the next few months.

He has worked with renowned Irish producer Conhuir McKee on ‘Honey’ to create an electronic pop fusion that will make you want to sing along to the catchy hooks scattered throughout the song.

Scott Mac is an artist from Mallusk, Newtownabbey. He takes his influences from many different genres of music including Indie rock, pop, funk, acoustic and electronic music to create a unique and original sound.

He started music back in 2013 playing a few shows in Belfast where he discovered he could write music and began mastering his craft.

Since then, he has packed so much into such a short career, including appearances on TV shows, radio shows and playing many gigs.

This new venture is an exploration of a brand-new sound, to find new audiences and to write and perform the music he loves. He has been working on a collection of songs that will harbour an exciting 2020 for Scott Mac.

Scott Mac said: “I’m really excited about this release, as it’s my first release under my new stage name.

“This is the first single of many in the pop/dance genre, with an EP and show due in the summer and a tour of Ireland beyond that to reach new audiences. This new single is guaranteed to make you dance.”