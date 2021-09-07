Newtownabbey businesses receive Queen’s Award for Enterprise

This prestigious accolade is designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell presented the impressive award to local businesses InspecVision (Mallusk), Environmental Street Furniture (Newtownabbey) and Texthelp (Antrim).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It is a pleasure to be here to celebrate the success of three of our local businesses, InspecVision, Environmental Street Furniture and Texthelp,

Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; Mayor, Cllr BIlly Webb and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross with Alan Lowry from Environmental Street Furniture.

“Each of these businesses is thriving in the face of very challenging times and making a significant contribution to our local economy and community. It is a great achievement that three out of the five businesses in Northern Ireland to be recognised in the International Trade Category of the awards are based in our borough and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them for receiving this prestigious honour.”

For more information on the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, visit www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise----

Click here to read Newtownabbey volunteers in running for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

--

Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell; Mayor, Cllr BIlly Webb and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross with Jan Antonis from InspecVision Ltd.

A message from the Editor: