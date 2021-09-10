Newtownabbey campuses to host Covid-19 vaccine clinics

The initiative will involve around 60 walk-in clinics in September covering some 30 campuses across the province– offering first doses to students across Northern Ireland’s universities and Further Education colleges. The clinics are being run by Health Trust vaccinator teams.

To date, 72 per cent of young people in the 18-29 age group in Northern Ireland have now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The campus vaccination push is part of the Department of Health’s ongoing vaccination push, as the overall take-up rate for first doses comes close to 90 per cent of the adult population.

Northern Regional College, Newtownabbey. (Pic Google).

A vaccination clinic will be held at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus, Sports Hall 2, on September 15 and September 16 from 10am to 3.30pm.

Newtownabbey Northern Regional College campus will host a vaccine clinic on September 13 and September 14 from 10am to 2.30pm.

