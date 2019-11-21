Newtownabbey children raise funds for BBC Children in Need

A group of young people in Rathfern, who are supported by BBC Children in Need, have conducted fundraising for the charity in a bid to give something back.

The Rathfern Junior Hill Wardens have recently been financially supported by BBC Children in Need for a further three years.

The children involved in the project are aged seven to 14. They meet each Wednesday night for activities related to the project and for instructions on Woodland life, writing risk assessments, learning the phonetic code, two way radio use, map reading, first aid, building bat and bird boxes and constructing bug and hedgehog hotels.

Their outdoor activities include hill walking, litter picking, pond dipping, nature walks, gardening, tending the raised bed allotments and sometimes they go for outings.

They will go to W5 in December and each month of 2020 their trips include The Armagh Planetarium, The Silent Valley Reservoir, Slemish Mountain Rescue Team, Crawfordsburn Country Park, the Exploris Centre in Portaferry, the Ulster Museum, the Giant’s Causeway, the Gobbins Path and the Marble Arch Caves to name but a few.

A spokesperson for the group said: “All of our work is science related, but the children have fun at the same time.

“The children wanted to do some fundraising for the Children in Need appeal and so they carried out sponsored litter picks, hill walks and made and sold items.

“We also have a year round Pudsey Post Box where we collect all the spare change available. This year we raised a grand total of £600 which is a fantastic achievement for a group of kids. Well done to them all.”