Newtownabbey community group supports cancer charity

The group, led by Joyce Campbell, recently conducted a fundraising effort in the Whitehouse Working Men’s Club, raising £1,850 for the worthy cause.

The cancer support organisation provides a range of support services and programmes for people impacted by cancer and their families in north Belfast, the Shankill and Newtownabbey.

The organisation has been a lifeline to many people impacted by cancer over the past 21 years, supporting them through a difficult and painful chapter in their lives.

Members of the Breakaway Community Group in Newtownabbey, led by Joyce Campbell, have supported Belfast-based charity, Cancer Lifeline, for a number of years. The group recently raised £1,850 for the worthy cause through a fundraising night at Whitehouse Working Men’s Club. Joyce is pictured with her husband Trevor.

The charity provides counselling, complementary therapies, stress and relaxation programmes, fatigue and nutrition sessions, all of which support clients to live alongside their cancer diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The Breakaway Community Group have been a fantastic source of support for the charity over the years.

“They are always raising funds to help us to support people who need access to quick response support services. Their ongoing support is so encouraging. We would like to thank them most sincerely for their fantastic fundraising efforts.

“Not only do they help us to raise funds, but they are constantly spreading the word that north Belfast/Newtownabbey has its own dedicated and more recently refurbished local cancer support charity.

“Our refurbishment programme was funded via Belfast Investment Fund and the Department for Communities.

“We applaud them and everyone who has helped support us along the way. If you know someone affected by cancer, or would simply like to talk to someone in confidence, please get in touch on 02890 351999 or mobile 07949 109091. Help is at hand.”

