Newtownabbey girl raising money for two worthy causes

A seven-year-old girl from Glengormley is currently raising money for Head Way East Kent brain injury support charity and Heartbeat Trust.

Jersi-Rae Evans is a finalist in this year’s Face of Northern Ireland pageant with the Ballyhenry Primary School pupil backing both charitable organisations ahead of the event at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on Sunday, February 23.

For more information about the fundraising effort, or to make a donation, contact Jersi-Rae’s mum, Leanne via https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2490902097703309&id=638464039613800

All of the monies raised will be split evenly between the two charities.