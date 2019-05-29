Newtownabbey girl to showcase football talent ahead of Champions League Final

A young footballer from Newtownabbey is heading to Madrid this week to take part in Football For Friendship (F4F) events.

Aimee Kerr (12) will be participating in Football For Friendship (F4F) events in the Spanish capital in the run-up to this year’s UEFA Champions League final.

The Whiteabbey resident, who plays for Carnmoney Ladies and is a pupil at Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus, will be the first female from Northern Ireland to take part in F4F events. She is part of the Irish FA’s Girls’ Regional Excellence Programme.

Now in its seventh year, the Football For Friendship (F4F) programme is aimed at fostering social values such as respect for other cultures and nations, equality and peace as well as encouraging young people to adopt healthy lifestyles.

The final events of this year’s F4F programme are being held in Madrid from May 28 until June 2 and include a two-day International Friendship Camp, Football for Friendship World Championship and International Football for Friendship Forum where more than 200 countries will be represented.

The world championship is a five-a-side tournament where elite players from around the world are put into dozens of teams and they compete for the overall title of world champions. There are separate competitions for male, female and disabled young players.

The friendship camp features a series of workshops on the values of the programme, while the friendship forum has guest speakers who explain how the power of football is transforming lives around the globe.

Leading the Northern Ireland/Irish FA delegation to Spain will be experienced Irish FA coach Lauren Moore.

Gazprom, which sponsors F4F and is a partner of FIFA and UEFA, is organising the various events. All the participants will be attending this year’s Champions League final as part of the F4F activities.