Newtownabbey man hits number one spot in US iTunes Dance Chart

Robbie Bryson from Rathcoole, along with Bangor man Aaron Andrews, hit the number one spot in the US iTunes Dance Chart last month with a track called ‘Sin City’- a remix for Trevor Penick, a singer from American boy band O Town.

The track also peaked at number 49 in the UK charts.

Commenting on the recent success, Robbie said: “Absolutely buzzing from it. Having loved O Town’s music in the past and getting such a renowned label who has consistently hit the Billboard top ten charts In the USA gave us a great opportunity to remix Trevor’s independent track ‘Sin City’ was just first class. With the success we had previously with our track ‘I’ll be there’ featuring the wonderful vocals from Jordan Kaahn and getting to number 4 on Beatport Store (Dance/Pop) chart just showed our strengths over previous weaknesses and seeing our music go so far.”

Robbie and Aaron.

Aaron added: “Unreal feeling. I wish I could say more, but it was just incredible. And on its release day straight to number 1 was mad to see. Still buzzing off it. Seeing it go so well in the UK was awesome too as Trevor is such a big name in America so to see it supported in our home was amazing too.”

Detailing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their careers, they explained: “Before the pandemic we were on tour, then all of a sudden everything stopped. It was extremely difficult to stomach as things were going really well, everything was on the up.

“It took its toll, both professionally and mentally, but once the dust settled the severity of what was going on was far bigger than any career.

“We made the most of the situation. Obviously gigs stopping, studios closing doors, lockdown was so surreal, so we worked remotely in our own studios and worked back and forth.

“It also made us re-think and re-innovate. The positive being out of it was to learn more on our craft daily and make some great music accompanied by some amazing signings. A lot of other people lost their livelihoods and businesses, so we’re just blessed we still get to do what we love and excel at.”

As lockdown restrictions are easing, the pair are looking forward to performing in front of a live audience again.

They stated: “Our first official gig live again is later in the year, so we are both absolutely buzzing about it, honestly I don’t think it will kick in until we are there doing it. It still feels surreal knowing it’s coming up. “We can’t wait to be honest, to play for real humans again, live! It’s going to be incredible!”

Robbie and Aaron will be releasing their latest EP, ‘Laser beams and Ice Creams’ tomorrow (Friday, October 8) on all platforms.

Ahead of the launch, they added: “The first track is also named Laser bemas and Ice Creams and will be on the EP with two other disco infused tougher house tracks signed to the classic and infamous Tidy Trax label that has been going strong for over 25 years!

“Having brought through some greats like BK, Tony De Vit, Lisa Lashes, Fergie to name a few and was always the forefront of the hard house / tougher house sound until this day!”

