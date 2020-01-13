Newtownabbey parks closed due to stormy weather conditions

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has advised that parks and walks across the borough have been closed due to the ongoing weather warning.

The local authority has said the Loughshore Park (from Gideon's Glen), Hazelbank Park, Whiteabbey Car Park, Loughshore Car Parks, Threemilewater Park, Glas-na-Braden Glen, Ballyclare War Memorial Park and the Sixmile Park are currently closed to the public.

A council spokesperson said: "We will be reviewing this throughout the day and will keep you updated with any changes. Please secure all garden furniture including trampolines and allow extra time for your journey."