Newtownabbey ‘party in the park’ in memory of Oscar

Mallusk Enterprise Park in Newtownabbey is supporting the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in memory of Oscar Knox through a ‘Party in the Park’.

The free, fun-filled family event will take place on Friday, August 23, from 4pm at the enterprise park.

Oscar passed away in 2014 at the age of five after a courageous battle against neuroblastoma which captured the hearts of the Northern Ireland public.

Emma Garrett, CEO of Mallusk Enterprise Park, said: “Leona Knox from Solving Kids Cancer and mother of Oscar Knox is one of our business tenants and we are delighted to be able to run this event to raise money for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice in Oscar’s name.

“Our organisation is itself, a social enterprise with charitable status which supports local people into self-employment through training programmes and bespoke mentoring. We also provide workspace accommodation for both burgeoning entrepreneurs and established businesses. We are hoping that our 60 tenant companies, surrounding businesses and the local community join us to party in the park on the 23rd August.”

Activities will include a barbecue, live music and entertainment. Businesses are championing the cause by donating prizes to be won on the day via a raffle.

Leona Knox , Oscar’s mum and Research co-ordinator for Solving Kids Cancer, said: “The care we received in Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice was second to none. We are so grateful to the staff who cared for both Oscar and us at such a sad time in our lives.

“Like any Charity, if it’s not supported through public fundraising it won’t be able to operate. Please get behind this event. Come along and bring the family for what’s set to be a real fun event. Local families supporting their local charity.

“We never expected that we would ever need the services of Children’s Hospice but we are so grateful that they were there for us.”