Newtownabbey Priest’s funeral to be held

The funeral of Fr Sam Kerr will take place in Whitehouse on Monday, September 9.

Fr Kerr (86) had a long association with Newtownabbey, serving as Parish Priest in Whiteabbey / Greenisland between August 2002 and October 2008.

He was then Administrator in St James’ Parish, Whiteabbey until September 2009, before taking up the position of Priest in Residence in St James’ Parish, Whiteabbey.

Fr Sam Kerr was born in October 1932 in the parish of Leckpatrick, Strabane.

Following secondary studies at the Technical College, Strabane, he commenced seminary studies in Mount Melleray for three years and then on to theological studies at St Patrick’s College, Carlow. Fr Sam Kerr was ordained on June 9 1962.

Since his ordination, Fr Kerr held a number of appointments within the Diocese of Down and Connor.

From September 1962 until November 1962 he was Curate in St Teresa’s, Glen Road.

Between November 1962 and May 1966 he was Curate on Rathlin Island before serving as Curate in Cushendun until July 1969.

Fr Kerr was Curate in Portaferry from July 1969 until September 1972.

In September 1972 he took up the role of Curate in Hannahstown (Lenadoon), serving here until September 1979.

In September 1979 he became Curate in Tyrella and Dundrum (Ballykinlar). He held this role until March 1983.

From March 1983 until May 1985 he was Curate in Sacred Heart Parish, Belfast.

He then took up the role of Curate in Sacred Heart Parish, Deanby Gardens, Belfast until August 1988.

From August 1988 until August 2002 he was Parish Priest in St Vincent de Paul Parish, Ligoniel.

Detailing Fr Kerr’s funeral arrangements, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Down and Connor said: “Fr Sam’s remains will be taken to the Church of St Mary, Star of the Sea, Whitehouse, Newtownabbey, on Sunday afternoon for evening prayer at 6pm – with a vigil until 8pm.

“Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary, Star of the Sea Church at noon on Monday. Interment afterwards in Melmount Cemetery, Strabane.”