Newtownabbey residents urged to back community toy scheme

New or pre-loved toys and gifts can be donated to participating schemes where they will be passed on for other families to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Christmas is a costly time for everyone and so often families have many unwanted toys and gifts that are no longer used. This initiative is the perfect opportunity to donate these items so they can be distributed to those families in need. This in turn will ensure more families have a better Christmas whilst also helping reduce waste.

“Following a successful school uniform re-use scheme earlier this year, a number of the community organisations involved have shown an interest in delivering this scheme. These groups will receive funding of £500 and include Listening Ear (Macedon DEA), Fit moms and kids (Glengormley DEA) and A Safe Space to be Me (Airport DEA).

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is supporting a Christmas community toy scheme across the borough this year. (Image Antrim and Newtownabbey BC).

“Last year the council ran a pre-loved Christmas toy collection pilot scheme through the Recycling Centres. The council, in partnership with local charity, Habitat for Humanity, provided collection points at each of the five Household Recycling Centres for the donation of pre-loved toys for families at Christmas. Following the success of this scheme, it will also return this year.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb added: “I am pleased the council is supporting these great initiatives. Christmas can be difficult for many families and particularly in these uncertain times.

“This is a great opportunity to support those in need by donating unwanted gifts and toys so other children and families can enjoy them.”

Details of the community toy and pre-loved Christmas schemes including dates and donation points will be made available on the council website and social media channels in the run-up to Christmas.

