Newtownabbey school launches feminist society

Girls and boys in the afterschool club handed out leaflets to their peers about gender inequality and made ‘Period Positive’ bracelets to promote openness and positivity when talking about periods.

The pupils intend to lead teacher-training and peer education to challenge sexism in school and wider society.

Their teacher Charlotte Carson is founder of the Feminism in Schools Network Northern Ireland.

Girls and boys in the afterschool club at Hazelwood Integrated College launched a feminist society on June 24.

After a decade teaching in London schools, she returned home to Belfast in 2020.

She set up the Feminism in Schools Network in London in 2016 after a parliamentary report on the widespread sexual harassment of girls in schools.

She hopes to build a network of schools committed to challenging sexism through effective teacher-training and high quality relationships and sex education.

Hazelwood will host the first ever Feminism in Schools Conference NI in March 2022. The conference will bring together female leaders in politics, journalism, sport, business and community activism to promote democratic participation and inspire a generation of girls to lead.

