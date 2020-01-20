Newtownabbey schools to represent borough at NI final

The Antrim and Newtownabbey heat of the Road Safe NI primary school quiz was held on Wednesday, January 15 at Mossley Mill.

St Marys on the Hill, Carnmoney, finished in first place.

Glengormley Integrated Primary finished in second place.

Pat Martin MBE (Chair Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee and Road Safe NI) presented the Glengormley Integrated Primary School (second place) with the Pat Martin trophy.

Pat has donated this trophy to the quiz so in future years she can be remembered for her road safety work.

She was awarded with the MBE for her commitment to road safety.

Last year’s winners, Fairview Primary School, finished in third place.

Fairview finished in third place.

The first two teams are now invited to attend the primary school final in March, where they meet the winning teams from the other council areas.

The regional event was sponsored by Crash Services and the prizes were presented by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth.