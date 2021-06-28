Newtownabbey Specsavers branch contributes £500 to Indian oxygen appeal
Specsavers in Abbey Centre has contributed £500 to an overall total of £5,250, which has been donated by Specsavers stores throughout Northern Ireland, to help ensure vital oxygen supplies are available to those who need it in India.
Specsavers stores throughout the UK and Ireland have rallied together as a response to the ongoing Covid crisis and to show support for the Oxygen for India appeal. In total Specsavers in the UK has raised over £230,000.
Tony McGinn, optometry director of Abbey Centre Specsavers said: “This money is being provided to two charities both actively involved in supporting this appeal – the British Asian Trust’s Oxygen for India emergency appeal and The Hope Foundation charity which our Irish Partners have close links with and will support.
“These incredible sums raised are being put to work supporting the appeal and helping India in its hour of need. We are all proud of how quickly and passionately store partners have responded. It is a testament to the care and compassion that Specsavers is globally recognised for.”
----
Click here to read Carnmoney twins raise £3k for Christian Aid
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.