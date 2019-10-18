Newtownabbey teen to take part in BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

Adelle Keown (17) from Newtownabbey will be part of a team of six young people from across the UK who will join The One Show’s Matt Baker on an eight-day Rickshaw Challenge in aid of charity.

It will begin on Friday, November 8 in Holyhead and the team will travel across Wales for three days before crossing over into England in Oswestry, and then making their way down to the finish line at BBC Elstree Studios on Friday, November 15 during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

In November 2017, Adelle’s best friend Victoria died from acute myeloid leukaemia. Several months after Victoria’s death, Adelle fell ill and doctors confirmed that she had the same cancer as her best friend.

Adelle underwent chemotherapy which was initially successful. However her health deteriorated and at one point doctors even considered palliative care. Thankfully Adelle began to recover and in October 2018 was well enough for a bone marrow stem cell transplant.

Throughout her diagnosis and treatment, Adelle has been supported by Cancer Fund Northern Ireland. The charity receives funding from BBC Children in Need to deliver residential sessions for young people who have been affected by cancer.

Adelle said: “Having cancer has taught me not to take life for granted and has really put things into perspective for me. I think being a part of Team Rickshaw will be a real challenge for me but I’m looking forward to getting on the road, sharing my story and helping to raise money for BBC Children in Need that will go on to make a difference to other young people’s lives.”

Matt Baker, Presenter of The One Show who will be joining the team on the road, said of the challenge: “I can’t believe that in just a few weeks’ time we’ll be heading back on the road again for the ninth year of the Rickshaw Challenge!

“We have a truly inspirational team joining us on the road, and we’re looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces who will be cheering us on from the roadside, as we battle the elements and complete the 400 mile journey from Wales to Elstree.”