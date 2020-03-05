Newtownabbey teens invited to perform in We Will Rock You

Teenagers from the greater Belfast area are being given the chance to appear in a special one-off performance of West End hit ‘We Will Rock You.’

The show, built around the music of Queen, has proved a worldwide smash since it opened in London in 2002 where it ran for 12 years at the Dominion Theatre.

A current professional tour which opened last September and which runs until July has been packing in the punters at venues around the British Isles.

The tour has already included sell-out runs at Londonderry’s Millennium Forum and Dublin’s Bord Gais theatre.

Now Maverick Musicals has acquired the rights for a week of workshops at Easter culminating in a performance at the Whitla Hall in Belfast on Saturday, April 18.

The new group, under director Gary Redpath, is opening its books to students aged between 12 and 18 for the project.

Redpath, musical director Matthew Campbell and choreographer Alex McFarlane, aim to rehearse the bulk of the work in five day-long sessions at Belfast Operatic Company’s headquarters at Heron Road, starting on Easter Monday.

However, because of the scale of the show, some of the work will have to be undertaken in the run-up to the holiday period.

Gary said: “It’s a great opportunity for teenagers here to take part in one of the biggest hits of modern musical theatre. We have places for around 45 cast members.

“It’s a show which has played to millions around the world due to the enduring popularity of Queen’s music. Naturally it includes most of the group’s hit songs.”

Teenagers interested can register at http://bit.ly/wwry2020