Newtownabbey traditional music school to be recognised at TG4 ceremony

The awards pay homage to musicians who have advanced, strengthened, and preserved traditional music across Ireland.

The Glengormley School of Traditional Music is to receive the Outstanding Contribution Award for 2021.

Over its twenty-year history, this hub has nurtured countless musicians, many of whom have gone on to work professionally.

Glengormley School of Traditional Music will get the Outstanding Contribution award. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The summer courses in Donegal bond young people socially and musically and instils in them a passion for music-making.

The awards ceremony, now in its 24th year, will air on TG4 on Halloween night to celebrate TG4’s 25th birthday from the Whitla Hall in Queen’s University Belfast.

Northern Ireland Screen’s Head of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, Áine Walsh said: “Northern Ireland Screen’s ILBF was delighted to support Gradam Ceoil TG4 for the past four years. It was wonderful to see this musical jewel in TG4’s schedule broadcast live from Belfast.

“Gradam Ceoil TG4 quickly became a staple event with the live show and fringe festival providing a fantastic platform to celebrate Northern music and talent. We will watch the final show from Belfast confident that Gradam has left a strong musical legacy in its wake.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Kate Nicholl added: “This is a fantastic event which showcases the very best in traditional music and song, and we’re delighted to play host once again in the final year of its residency here in Belfast.

“As a music city, we take great pride in our musical heritage and traditional music is a key part of that. The ceremony is a fantastic celebration of this genre and is held in high esteem across Ireland and beyond. It promises a spectacle of live performances, showcasing world class talent right here in Belfast. Warmest congratulations to each award recipient.”

----

Click here to read Wings Appeal 2021: Carrickfergus launch as Covid pandemic continues to impact

--

A message from the Editor: