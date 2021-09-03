Newtownabbey volunteers in running for Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is hoping to prove once again that the borough’s volunteers are worthy of royal recognition as they nominate four groups for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, this prestigious award, which is equivalent to an MBE, recognises the outstanding work of volunteers and is the highest accolade that can be given to local groups.
Fresh off the back of three groups from the borough having just received their official award this year, the local authority has put forward nominations for River Bann and Lough Neagh Association Company, Lough Neagh Rescue, Monkstown Community Association and Whiteabbey Community Group in recognition of the extensive volunteering they carry out.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “Our borough is blessed with so many enthusiastic and hardworking volunteers who go the extra mile for their local communities.
“The fact that we have had seven groups from the borough receive this highly sought after award in the last three years is testament to the outstanding work that is carried out by so many of our volunteers.
“I was delighted to be part of the special occasion when Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens and Rathfern Community Regeneration Group received their official awards and look forward to seeing A Safe Space to be Me receive theirs next week. I wish this year’s nominated groups every success and hopefully we can welcome some more Royal Awards to the borough next year.”
Members of the public can also nominate a group for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. To find out more, visit www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service
The successful recipients will be announced on June 2, the anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation.
