Newtownabbey woman picks up BBC Unsung Hero award

A mother-of-three who encourages, and makes it possible, for women to keep fit is the winner of this year’s BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for Northern Ireland.

Leanne Evans, from Glengormley, wanted to create a place that gave mothers the freedom and opportunity to exercise, so six years ago she set up a fitness business - Fit Moms and Kids.

Unlike most other gyms, Leanne’s innovative model has the added benefit that while mothers exercise, their children are looked after in a playroom.

Leanne’s eldest son has Asperger’s and ADHD and her younger son has Global Developmental Delay.

As a result of the time spent helping her eldest son, Leanne gave up her job as a beautician and she was inspired to set up her business - investing all her savings in the project. Many women who attend say they find it beneficial to their own mental health and wellbeing.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award celebrates the most inspiring, dynamic and dedicated volunteers driving participation in grassroots sports and fitness activities.

Returning for its seventeenth year, Unsung Hero 2019 seeks out volunteers who are inspiring people of all ages to get up and get active.

Leanne will represent Northern Ireland among the 15 region finalists drawn from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and each of the 12 English regions, with the overall winner receiving their award at this year’s ceremony live on BBC One.