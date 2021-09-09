Newtownabbey young people enjoy cross-community summer schemes

The young people, aged nine to 15, learned some exciting new skills including archery, orienteering, campcraft and cookery. They also took to the water for canoeing and zorbing on the River Lagan.

The weekly sessions were designed to promote team-building and problem solving, and to help build personal resilience. Informal discussions about good relations were also encouraged during the sessions.

The initiative was part of Clanmil’s ongoing commitment to supporting positive communities and improving wellbeing.

Young people enjoyed learning camp skills.

The two summer schemes were held throughout August. Canoe trips and picnics rounded off the summer season for the groups at the end of the month.

Clanmil’s Community Cohesion Officer, Gerard Rosato co-ordinated the schemes.

He said: “We continue to work in partnership with the local advisory group and Felden residents to develop the Felden Good Relations Plan. The plan seeks to build good relationships and a sustainable community.

“The Felden summer scheme is part of this plan, bringing young people living at the development together to bond over new activities and experiences.

Felden summer scheme cricket.

“Covid-19 restrictions over the past 18 months have really impacted on this age group and it is brilliant to see them building friendships, having fun and being active.

“Felden is a well settled neighbourhood and we hope these activities will build on the strong community here and ensure it continues to be a place where people love living.

“For the White City and greater Whitewell young people, the cross-community sessions were designed to encourage them to meet and get to know their neighbours, and to find out just how much they have in common.”

