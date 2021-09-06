NI Centenary garden opened in Monkstown
The Northern Ireland Centenary Garden at Monkstown Jubilee Centre has been officially named by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross.
Monkstown Community Association was successful in securing £30,000 of funding from Whitemountain, part of the Breedon Group, which was used to develop the site.
The garden provides an outdoor event space allowing community events to take place in a safe and welcoming environment.
There are raised beds available for use by local residents and those groups who use the Monkstown Jubilee Centre such as the brain injury group and the local nursery.
The Mayor said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Monkstown Community Association, its staff and volunteers for the contribution that they have made, and continue to make to the local community.
“It was an honour and privilege to share in the naming of the Northern Ireland Centenary Garden.”
