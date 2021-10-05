NI Centenary: Rathcoole People’s Park renamed

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb MBE JP, officially rededicated the park in the Derrycoole Way area of the estate.

Nathan Anderson (Dalaradia Historical and Culture Group), an independent member of the council’s NI Centenary Committee, proposed the name Sir James Craig Play Park for the facility.

Commenting on the move, Mr Anderson said: “The renaming of the park was a joint effort and everyone involved deserves credit.

Elected members, community representatives and residents gathered at Rathcoole People’s Park to see the facility renamed the Sir James Craig Play Park.

“I’d like to thank Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM (chairman of the council’s Northern Ireland Centenary Committee) for his support and guidance around this idea way back last year, Wayne Carmichael for helping me to reach the family of Sir James Craig to seek approval to use the Craig family name, Stephen Gough for helping me make contact with the family, Cllr Robert Foster for his support and work with the council and Aileen McGibbon, granddaughter and Max Coleman, great grandson of Sir James Craig for the support and use of their family name.

“I would also like to thank the members of RATH Community Group and Dalaradia for their continued support with this.

“It was great to see the community come together to support the name change and attend the park’s renaming ceremony on the anniversary of Ulster Day.”

Brian Kerr (Cloughfern LOL), also sat on the committee as an independent member.

The renaming ceremony took place on September 28.

Welcoming the renaming of the community facility, Mr Kerr said: “I am delighted to see the play park named after the first Prime Minister of Northern Ireland.

“From the events of a Giant Weekend, the lighting of beacons and the renaming of other community resources, this has ensured a legacy has been left for future generations to celebrate the first 100 years of our country.”

