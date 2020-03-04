Norman Whiteside visits Newtownabbey school

Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United player, Norman Whiteside, paid a visit to Hazelwood Integrated College this morning.

Mr Whiteside and his wife were welcomed to the college by Principal Máire Thompson, where they had the chance to meet some of the college’s aspiring footballers.

He asked the students about themselves and their experiences at Hazelwood and was also very keen to hear about their footballing careers to date.

Year 11 student, Cerys Madden, who plays for Cliftonville Ladies and Northern Ireland U15s said: “I have been playing football since I was six and hope to progress my career by one-day signing for a big club in England, so having the opportunity to ask him about his experience of moving to Manchester at 17 was great and definitely inspired me to remain focused and peruse my goals.”

Mr Whiteside then delivered a talk to Year 12 and Post-16 students, where he discussed many of the highlights of his playing career and his return to education to study podiatry after his retirement from the game.

With both year groups preparing to sit their GCSE and A-Level exams this year, Mr Whiteside emphasised the importance of education and that the motivation needed for training should also be applied to studying.

This advice was welcomed by Year 12 student and Northern Ireland Under 17s player, Dale Taylor, who said: “I am nearly the same age as Norman was when he signed for Manchester United. He has already done what I am hoping to do, so it has been really good to hear about his experience and be able to ask him questions that will help me personally.”

Hazelwood Principal Ms Thompson added: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to welcome Mr Whiteside to Hazelwood College.

“Like him, many of our students come from the Shankill area, so he is an inspirational figure to our young people and they will definitely take a lot away from what they have heard today.”