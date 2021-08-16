One Big Weekend to showcase best of Northern Irish culture in Newtownabbey

As part of the council’s Northern Ireland Centenary programme, One Giant Weekend (September 3-September 5) in partnership with the LCC Group will showcase the very best of Northern Ireland music, culture, tastes and traditions.

This three-day festival will take place at Antrim Castle Gardens, Mossley Mill and V36 at the Valley.

Newtownabbey Arts and Culture Network will get the party going at One Giant Evening at V36 on Friday, September 3, kick-starting an evening of music and culture which includes Irish hip-hop star Jordan Adetunji and a fabulous firework finale.

Mossley Mill.

A new drama by local playwright Michael Cameron; Carson and the Lady will take place in the Castle ruins, at Antrim Castle Gardens on September 3 and September 4 with tickets costing £15 each.

On Saturday, Septemberm 4 ‘One Giant Picnic’ at the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens is the perfect opportunity to relax with family and friends and enjoy the great music line up which includes Bjorn Identity, the greatest tribute to pop super group Abba, the Northern Ireland Opera Gala and Ronnie Greer with special guest Ken Haddock.

Get your tickets for Children’s favourite Mr Bloom who will delight the children with his one man show and Mr Hullaballoo who will guide you on his Enchanted Fairy Trial. (Tickets £8 each). A visit to the Garden Show Ireland 2022 showcase will feature special guest celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin giving out tips and advice in a special Q&A session.

Spinning Yarns at Mossley Mill will conclude our One Giant Weekend. This festival is a celebration of all things associated with wool and linen, showcasing the colour creativity and craft associated with these homespun yarns.

There are a number of workshops and talks available to book including; crochet designer Eleonora Tully and Northern Ireland knitting author James McIntosh and his side-kick Dr Thomas Ernst on the links between knitting and mindfulness – knititation. Tickets from £4 and under 16s go free - visit spinningyarnsfestival.comMayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am looking forward to attending One Giant Weekend. This three-day event is a great opportunity for our communities to come together and celebrate the best of home-grown talent as part of the council’s Northern Ireland Centenary programme.”

To help the council manage ongoing restrictions there is a limited capacity for tickets for Friday and Saturday events. Whilst many of the events are free of charge, an admission ticket for One Giant Weekend will carry a booking fee of £1.25 with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charities.

Admission tickets will be available to book from 9am on Friday, August 20 from antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Events. However, all paid for events are available to book now.

