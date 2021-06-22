Over 100 new homes proposed for Mallusk and Doagh

A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for two new developments proposed in Mallusk and in Doagh.

In Mallusk, 56 dwellings and garages are planned in the area of Hydepark Road and Hydepark Lane.

In Doagh, a site fronting Mill Road has been earmarked for 46 new properties, 32 semi-detached and 14 detached in the vicinity of the Mill Green housing development with a new access at Mill Road.

Last January, the council’s Planning Committee gave the go-ahead for a £30m development in Mallusk that will comprise of 55 detached, 98 semi-detached dwellings and nine apartments at Park Road.

At the time, Glengormley DUP Alderman Phillip Brett said the development was a “vote of confidence in Mallusk, a sought after area with a high demand for housing”.

Forty letters of objection to the original proposal that involved 181 properties were received.

Meanwhile, the Housing Monitor Report 2020/21 for Antrim and Newtownabbey states there is potential for 10,868 new dwellings in the borough with 477 hectares of housing land available.

It was also noted that 489 new dwellings were completed in the borough between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. During the same period in 2019/20, 530 new homes were constructed.

The local authority has predicted 10,000 new homes will be needed in the borough by 2030.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

----

Click here to read Whiteabbey woman ‘honoured’ after receiving MBE

--

A message from the Editor: