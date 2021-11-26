Over 1,400 customers without power in Ballyclare

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.