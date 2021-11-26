Over 1,400 customers without power in Ballyclare
There are currently over 1,400 customers without electricity in the Ballyclare area due to a power cut.
A total of 1,422 are without power following an outage at 10.01pm.
A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.”
The estimated restoration time for the fault is 1.30am on Saturday, November 27.
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.