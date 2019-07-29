Over £250 raised for Action Cancer

Action Cancer would like to thank everyone who contributed to its street collection in Newtownabbey on July 6.

In total, £254.95 was raised for Action Cancer’s local cancer prevention and detection services.

Action Cancer is Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity, providing lifesaving early detection and therapeutic support services in Northern Ireland.

The organisation receives no government funding and relies entirely on voluntary contributions to maintain and deliver its services throughout the province.

It must raise over £4 million every year in order to do so. All funds raised by the charity are spent in Northern Ireland.

Action Cancer offer a big bus mobile screening unit, early detection clinics, health promotion for workplaces, community groups and schools, campaigning, counselling and complementary therapies for people living with cancer and their families.

It is also the only charity in Northern Ireland to offer free breast screening for women aged 40-49 and 70 plus.