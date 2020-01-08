Over £250K invested in Newtownabbey youth centre

Local residents are invited to a preview night at the refurbished Millgreen Youth Centre in the Bawnmore area of Newtownabbey next week.

The newly renovated centre will open its doors to the public on Monday, January 13, giving residents the opportunity to hear about the services the facility offers.

Commenting on the recently completed works, a spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: "We are pleased to announce a community open night to celebrate the recent renovation and the re-opening of Millgreen Youth Centre.

"Over £252k has been invested in the service for children and young people to ensure the building meets their needs and to inspire, support and challenge them be the best that they can be. The centre closed after a busy summer programme in mid-August and our Youth Service continued to provide a service for young people during the interim period by transporting them to neighbouring youth centres in Parkhall and Whitehead.

"Millgreen Youth Centre currently caters for over 150 registered members. We hope that the renovation will provide the motivation for many more young people to engage with the service. The centre will re-open for members on January 14, with a programme running four nights per week for children and young people aged nine to 18 years.

"For further information, please contact Senior Youth Officer for Antrim and Newtownabbey, Francis Loughlin by email at Francis.Loughlin@eani.org.uk or by telephoning 028 2586 1725.”

The open night at the Newton Gardens facility will run between 7pm and 9pm. Everyone welcome.