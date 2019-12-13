Over £330K invested in Rathcoole Youth Centre

Young people and their parents will be able to sample the services available at Rathcoole Youth Centre during a special preview event to showcase the facility’s recent refurbishment.

The open night at the Education Authority (EA) operated centre in The Diamond area of the estate will take place on Monday, December 16 from 7pm until 9pm.

Commenting on the recent programme of improvement works, an EA spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce a preview event to celebrate the recent renovation of Rathcoole Youth Centre. Over £330k has been invested in the service for children and young people to ensure the building meets their needs.

“The centre closed temporarily in mid-August after a busy summer programme. While work was underway, our Youth Service provided young people from the Rathcoole centre with a mobile youth unit and provided transport so they could attend neighbouring centres in Ballykeel, Parkhall and Whitehead.

“The Rathcoole centre currently caters for over 300 registered members. We hope that the renovation will provide the motivation for many more young people to engage with the service.

“The aim of our preview night on December 16 from 7pm–9pm is to demonstrate a full youth programme for children, young people, parents and the wider community.

“The centre will then re-open on January 13 2020 operating five nights a week for children and young people aged nine – 18 years.”