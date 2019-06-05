Owner appeals to trace missing cat

A cat owner has issued an appeal for information after her pet went missing in Newtownabbey in April.

Poots went missing from the Hollybrook Avenue area of Glengormley over the Easter weekend.

Speaking to the Times, Poots’ owner Mary said: “Poots is an 11-year-old male long haired, tabby and white cat.

“He is a large cat. He is neutered, but not micro-chipped. He went missing on Easter Sunday. He is very nervous and very vocal. He has never gone missing before. If you have any information on him, please call 07752190297.”