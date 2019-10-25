Picture special: Comrades mark 100 years

Past and present players joined with fans and officials to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Ballyclare Comrades on Saturday, October 12.

The gala event was held at the Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick.

Members of the McCann Family pictured at the Ballyclare Comrades FC Centenary Dinner. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

Brian Adams, Chairman of the Northern Ireland Football League with Comrades Chairman, Trevor McCann at the Templeton Hotel. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

Paul Harbinson, Manager of the Comrades, with his friends on Saturday, October 12. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

Members of the Fleck family at the centenary dinner in the Templeton Hotel. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.