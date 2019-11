Local residents celebrated Halloween at the Spooked Out at V36 event on Thursday, October 31.

The event featured a number of activities including a Cool FM roadshow with Rebecca McKinney, a fancy dress competition, Halloween children’s performers, face painting, fire performers and Mexican Day of the Dead dancers.

Mayor, Ald John Smyth is joined by the Mexican Day of the Dead Dancers at the Spooked Out at V36 event, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The evening was supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Danielle Mills Irvine, Chris Irvine, Ivy Irvine and Winter Irvine are pictured with Mayor, Ald John Smyth at the Spooked Out at V36 event.

Evie and Lily Best are pictured with Ald John Smyth at V36.

Ruby Peters, Mia Philipes, Bethany Philips and Molly Brennan enjoy the Spooked Out at V36 event.

Kelsie Harmsworth, Jaxon Irvine, Natasha Meek and Aleigha Irvine enjoy the Spooked Out at V36 event.