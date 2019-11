Residents from across Newtownabbey remembered the fallen from the World Wars at events on November 10.

The Remembrance Sunday commemorations were organised by the Royal British Legion.

The commemoration took place in Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

The Ballyclare Remembrance parade commenced at 10.15am on Avondale Drive.

The Whiteabbey Remembrance Service was held in the Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon.

Members of Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band took part in the town's Remembrance Sunday event.

Wreaths were laid on Sunday morning.

Clergy addressed those in attendance.

A wreath was laid by Joe Corr (Chairman Whiteabbey RBL Branch), Lt Col Harry Walker (rtd) and Jim Bingham.

A parade was held in Whiteabbey on Sunday afternoon.

Air cadets on parade in Whiteabbey.

Army cadets attended the event on Remembrance Sunday.