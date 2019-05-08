Plaudits for champion boxers

Two young boxers have been praised after securing All-Ireland boxing titles in Dublin.

Kyle Smith (13) won the 43kg Boy 3 title at the National Stadium in Dublin on April 28.

The Glengormley High student, who fights out of Holy Trinity Boxing Club in Belfast, is now a two-time national champion, having won the 41.5kg division last year.

Kyle also tasted success in the competition in 2017 when he picked up a silver medal.

Commenting on Kyle’s success, Principal of Glengormley High, Richard Massey said: “The Glengormley High School staff and students are immensely proud of everything that Kyle is achieving in the world of boxing.

“Alongside being an inspirational pupil, he clearly has the talent, focus and the required coaching to progress further with this exciting boxing journey.

“We believe that he even has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of Carl Frampton, a past pupil of Glengormley High School. We will continue to watch Kyle’s journey with excitement!”

Congratulating the Newtownabbey fighter, a spokesperson for Holy Trinity Boxing Club said: “Kyle put in a top class performance against Paul Corr (Cookstown) in the final to take the title on a 4-1 decision.”

Meanwhile, there was also success for Edmund Rice College pupil, Louis Rooney, who won the 31kg title.

A spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “In early April Louis won the County Antrim Championships which qualified him to box for his club in the National All Ireland Championships at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin over Easter.

“Superbly, Louis went on that week to win the All-Ireland Boys 31kg title beating the Leinster Champion by unanimous decision.

“A superb achievement by this young man and everyone at the Star Boxing Club and Edmund Rice College is very proud of Louis and his achievements this season.”