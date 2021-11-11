Poignant tribute to World War fallen in Rathcoole

Rathcoole ‘Row on Row’ is a community project currently underway in the estate.

It has been organised by the RATH Community Group and members of Dalaradia to recognise the men and women who sacrificed their lives in World War One and World War Two.

Last year saw the memorial created in the Sir James Craig Park (Rathcoole People’s Park) with this year’s garden opening to the public to pay tribute to veterans and War fallen on November 7.

The Rathcoole Row on Row memorial opened for 2021 on November 7.

Politicians, community representatives, sports clubs, members of the Loyal Orders and flute bands joined residents at the site on Sunday, where a service was held to commence Remembrance events in the estate.

The garden will close on Saturday, November 13 following a memorial service at 11am.

For more information about the project, check out the Rathcoole Row on Row Facebook page.

