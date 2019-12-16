Police appeal after Newtownabbey man dies following Westlink collision

Police are appealing for information after a Newtownabbey man (20) died following a road traffic collision on the Westlink.

The collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Sunday, December 15.

Inspector Anne McCourt would ask anyone who was driving on the Westlink in and around 12.30am - 12.50am on Sunday to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 104 15/12/19, as they may have information that could assist police with their enquiries.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the deceased was the pedestrian.

The man’s name has not been released by police.