Police are appealing to trace missing man, Daniel Benson (30).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be on the lookout for a current missing person who is missing from the Belfast/Newtownabbey area.

“He was last seen wearing denim jeans, grey zip up hoodie, woolly hat and brown boots. He is approximately 5’2” tall.

“Anyone coming across Daniel or someone matching his description, please contact 101 with the serial number 2128-050719.”