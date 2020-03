Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of Blaine Lennox (13).

The teenager was last seen at approximately 9pm on Wednesday, March 4 in the Greenisland area.

Blaine Lennox.

He is described as 6ft2, slim build, with dirty fair hair shaved sides long on top, wearing black trainers, black jeans, grey and black Nike hoodie and black jacket. He also has braces.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have seen Blaine or know of his whereabouts, please phone 101 and quote reference 1950 04/03/20.”