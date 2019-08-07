Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing man’s welfare

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are appealing for information to help locate missing man, Adam Ingram.

Adam has been reported missing by family members.

Adam Ingram.

Commenting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Adam is 26 years old, 6ft tall, with a broad build. He has blue eyes, dirty fair hair and was last seen wearing a navy and white tracksuit top and bottoms.

“If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, or has seen him in the last few hours, please contact us on 101 and quote reference no 2268 of 06/08/19.”