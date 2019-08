Police in Newtownabbey have taken to social media in a bid to reunite a Dunnes bag for life with its owner.

Commenting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This bag, with contents, was located by a member of the public over the weekend in the Newtownabbey area.

“If you are the owner, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101, quoting police reference number RM19054973.”