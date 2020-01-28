Presiding District Judge details impact of drugs to Ballyclare students

Presiding District Judge in Northern Ireland, Mrs Fiona Bagnall, attended Ballyclare High on January 23 to chat with the school’s sixth form pupis as part of its drugs awareness programme.

Detailing Thursday’s visit, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “Mrs Bagnall, who was our former Head Girl, brought to life the realities of the impact of drugs on people’s lives and on wider society, as well as the very real legal consequences that drugs can lead to.

“The question and answer session at the end was very enlightening and pupils were also given a valuable glimpse into what a career in the justice system might look like.”