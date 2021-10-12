Prestigious recognition for Newtownabbey businesses

Cllr Webb commented: “I am delighted to celebrate the success of HSL Chairs and Environmental Street Furniture. It is great to see local enterprises receive recognition for their growth by showing outstanding entrepreneurial spirit.

“Our borough is a prime location for businesses to thrive and we are extremely proud of the achievements of local businesses during an exceptionally challenging year.

“Supporting local businesses to become more competitive and promoting growth and innovation are key priorities for the council.

Alfred Buller, Valley Business Park, Jim Daly, HSL, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Alan Lowry, Environmental Street Furniture and Winsom Morrison, Valley Business Park

“We offer a wide range of help, including the Go For It programme to develop a business plan if you’re just starting out, free mentoring through the Optimal Programme if you’re an established business looking to grow, and the Bid2Win programme, helping you win tenders.

“I would encourage all entrepreneurs and businesses to enquire about our support programmes as they recover from the impact of the pandemic and create or sustain jobs.”

For more information on the council’s business support programmes, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/support-for-businesses or text BUSINESS to 80039.

