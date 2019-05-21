Primark creates 45 jobs with new Abbey Centre store

Over 45 jobs have been created with the opening of new Primark premises in Newtownabbey.

The store - a relocation within the Abbey Centre - showcases 26,100 square feet of retail space and features the latest trends in womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware.

The outlet features 26,100 square feet of retail space.

It builds on the company’s latest contemporary shop fit with 15 cash desks and 27 fitting rooms, free Wi-Fi throughout, as well as a customer ‘recharge’ seating area for an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience.

Employees in ‘back of house’ can enjoy open spaces designed with modern features and comforts such as a ‘Recharge Café’ with a kitchen area and bright décor. This space, the retailer notes, is designed to feel like a home away from home for employees.

Simon Gibbs, Primark’s Retail director for the UK & Northern Europe, said: “We’re delighted to open our new store in the Abbey Centre, Newtownabbey.

“Our new store will offer an enhanced shopping experience for our customers and even more of our Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices.”