£60k business boosting Ballyclare May Fair to return in 2022 after two-year gap

The Ballyclare May Fair working group will meet in November to start the preparations for the 2022 event.

Full details will follow but the programme is expected to include a mixture of music and entertainment, family fun activities and street performers.

The Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb, commented, “It is wonderful that the Ballyclare May Fair will be returning next year. Around 20,000 visitors enjoy the event each year which is great for Ballyclare town and our local businesses”.

Family fun activities are a feature of Ballyclare May Fair.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the health emergency and wasn’t staged this year - in what would have been its 265th anniversary - for the same reason.

It is estimated the fair generates around £60,000 for the area’s businesses. Council’s average annual budget for event is in the region of £25,000 depending on the agreed programme.

Councillor Jim Montgomery said: “I am delighted to be part of the Ballyclare Working Group. I have always enjoyed this event and myself and my colleagues will be working hard to ensure this is the best fair yet.”

-- Click here to read: Watch: Historical Ballyclare May Fair footage shows pageant in its heyday

--

A message from the Editor: