Public praised after missing child located

Police have taken to social media to thank the public for their assistance after an appeal to find a missing boy was shared thousands of times yesterday afternoon.

Ryan (8) was found within an hour of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI appeal being issued on Thursday.

PSNI.

Thanking local residents for their help, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Yesterday I posted about our missing boy Ryan. Thanks to the amount of you who saw the post and shared it, Ryan was located within about an hour of it being shared.

“He was spotted by a vigilant member of the public who had seen the information online and contacted police.

“So thank you for sharing the post, thank you for looking out for our Ryan and for getting him home safe. His parents are so grateful for the support and help.”