Rathcoole band makes generous donation to Hill Croft School

Members of a Newtownabbey flute band have been praised for raising over £5,000 for a local special needs school at a recent awards dinner.

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band conducted the fundraising effort on Saturday, November 2 in the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick as part of their tenth anniversary celebrations.

In total, the band raised £5,350 to aid the work of the school.

Band captain, Colin Logan, whose daughter Holly (14) attends the Manse Way school, organised the event as he felt Hill Croft is such a special place, full of special people, that have been a huge positive influence in his daughter’s life.

Speaking to the Times, Colin said: “Holly has Smith-Magenis syndrome (SMS) and has severe needs. She has received so much support from the staff at Hill Croft and I wanted to give something back.

“Our band is marking its tenth anniversary this year and it was agreed that we would raise funds for the school as part of our commemorations.

“We ran auctions and ballots as well as other fundraising efforts and the event at the Hilton.

“I would like to thank all of the local businesses, residents, members of bands, both locally and across the country and everyone who supported our charity effort.

“Special mention should also go to John Prentice and Gary McKee who raised an incredible £1,550 between them.

“We intend to continue making donations to the school, holding an event every year. It is nice to give something back. Hill Croft has helped my wee girl.”

Praising the band for their endeavours, Vice Principal, Eamon Doherty said: “We are extremely grateful to Colin, the band and all their supporters from the local community who helped raise an amazing £5,350 for the school.

“The band’s endeavours will help maintain the learning experiences of our pupils and will have a significant positive impact on their development and welfare.

“We are delighted that they are hoping to make this an annual event to support the school in the future.”

For more information about the school, go to https://www.hillcroftschool.co.uk/

For more information about the band, check out the Rathcoole Protestant Boys Official Facebook page.